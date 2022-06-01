Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Did Mika Singh approach Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan for his new home interior?

Mika Singh’s much-awaited show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, is creating a lot of buzz on social media. The singing star has decided to find a bride for himself through the reality show. There will be 12 girls, who will be competing to win Mika Singh’s heart. The singer has gone all out for making the event as grand and extravagant as possible. It will be one of a kind show, and the arrangements are top-notch. As per the recent reports from the channel, Mika Singh has approached Gauri Khan for his new home interiors.

Mika Singh is all about that lavish and exotic lifestyle. He prefers the unique and the expensive features with a flair for originality. He would like the opulent and masterful interior designer Gauri Khan to design the new house that he will share with his bride-to-be.

Mika Singh is known to want the best and custom-made things in life. And who better than the most prominent interior designer Gauri Khan to design his new house. Mika Singh has a bright and cheery personality with an elegant and sophisticated attitude. He wants that to reflect upon entering his house as well. Therefore, he has made the decision to approach Gauri Khan with this request.

Gauri Khan is known for her luxurious and out-of-the-box approach to interior designing. Her collection is most exuberant and full of classic elegance.

Mika Singh has decided to share all the comforts and joys of his life with his life partner. He is searching for this person through Star Bharat’s reality show, ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ and hopes to find his ‘Vohti’ or bride.

The show will start airing on the 19th of June, only on Star Bharat.

