Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Did a senior citizen apply to be Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’? Find out

Social media is buzzing with speculations about the whereabouts of the grand wedding reality show of India’s top singer Mika Singh. The Punjabi star had finally decided to settle down and for this, he has organized a Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti for finding the perfect bride of his dreams. The titbit details of his grand festival like arrangement have made his fans eager for the launch of the reality show. As per reports, women from all corners of the country have taken part in the show and there is also buzz about women of all age brackets applying to become his bride.

The singer entered a massive fan following of all age groups. There has never been any sort of age bracket that fits his fans, especially when it comes to his female fans. Therefore, it will be the least bit surprised to know that there could have been a senior citizen who applied to be his ‘Vohti’!

Yes, that is indeed something that came to light after registrations were closed for Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, where Superstar Singer Mika Singh will select his match with the help of some of his closest friends. There most definitely are female fans who would love to contend with young girls for the affection of their beloved Mika Singh. There is surely no age limit to finally take the step towards what you want, and that is what this fan of Mika Paaji did.

It will very interesting to see who will be Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’ and where will the interactions of Mika Paaji and other contestants lead. Stay tuned and grab the nearest seats because the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is set to launch on the 19th of June, only on Star Bharat.

