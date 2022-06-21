Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Divyanka Tripathi & Mika Singh to conduct a speed dating round for the contestants

Singer Mika Singh has finally decided to get married and settle down in life. He has taken a unique path to find the perfect bride of his dreams which is by organizing a show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. It premiered recently and it is all anyone can talk about. Star Bharat's this entertainment show is one of the most promising shows on TV, and fans are quite excited to witness Mika's new journey. Many of Mika's close friends will be seen gracing the upcoming episodes and will help Mika to find his life partner.

Speaking of which, Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will also appear on 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti'. Not many know, but Mika considers Divyanka as his sister and specially invited her on his show to help him to search for his life partner. Sharing her joy of being a part of 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti', Divyanka Tripathi shares, “I am very happy to be a part of the show ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’!Who doesn't love weddings?! I'm here to make things interesting with the girls that are posing a challenge for Mika Singh. We'll be having a speed dating round to who impresses Mika the most!"

In the same episode, Divyanka will get candid and share anecdotes about her marriage and many other things. For the unversed, Divyanka's marriage was put together by her fans, who created a hashtag #Divek, combining her name and Vivek Dahiya's name. Divyanka will share her story on the same, and on the other hand, the audiences will also see how the contestants impress Mika in 30 seconds of their speed dating round!

Speaking about Mika's career, the singer is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi, among others.

