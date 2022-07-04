Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Farah Khan reveals she wanted to run away in the first year of her marriage

The much-awaited reality show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti' is turning out to be very interesting for the viewers and the fans are enjoying it a lot. The show focuses on finding the perfect bride for Bollywood star singer Mika Singh. The singer will be assisted by various celebs, who will be seen giving tips and advice to him as well as the contestants for making the right choice as life partners. Stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Kapil Sharma and others have already graced the show, and now Farah Khan will be adding to the entertainment quotient of the show.

In 'Swayamvar-Mika Di Voti', we will see the most talented director Farah Khan making appearances in the show. She also gets candid as she calls Mika her ‘Bhai’. Being a doting sister, she wants to test all the potential brides of her brother. Furthermore, Farah khan takes a reference to Tiger Shroff’s “Choti Bachhi Ho Kya” and says this to Prantika, which is the most trending part of the episode. She also says; “Mika is a very sensitive person, only a sorted girl can handle him. I feel that there is no standard age for getting married, you should marry when you find the right person.” Sharing her own experience she says, “I wanted to run away in the first year of my marriage because it’s very difficult to adjust.”

In the episode, we will get to witness a very interesting session, where famous singer Shaan gives Farah Khan ‘Pol ka Pitara’, where the contestants have written some revealing facts about each other. This will undoubtedly pique viewers' curiosity in the show. We will also see Farah khan doing some intriguing chitchats with the potential brides of Mika Singh.

Seeing the tussle between the contestants who came to be Mika Singh's life partner in the show, there is no shortage of entertainment for the audience. At the same time, girls also want to win Mika's heart by completing every task.

