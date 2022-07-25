Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Grand Finale Episode Review: Akanksha Puri wins; Will the marriage happen?

The much-hyped swayamvar of Bollywood star singer Mika Singh was in its last leg and finally, saw the groom select his bride. Kickstarted about a month ago, Mika Di Vohti introduced 15 damsels who put their best foot forward in wooing the star singer.

The reality show that was set in Jodhpur initially later shifted base to Mumbai. Mika Di Vohti saw the who's who of the Television, Bollywood and music industry be a part of the show as special guests. From Hina Khan to Divyanka Tripathi, Raveena Tandon to Farah Khan Kundera amongst other bigwigs gave their inputs and groomed the girls in their own special way.

From Maharashtra to Bengal and from Amritsar to Madhya Pradesh, the show saw beauties trying their luck in proudly being Mrs. Mika Singh. The month-long show during its grand finale saw popular faces starring in shows airing on the home channel. From Iqbal Khan to Shoaib Ibrahim, the telly stars whilst promoting their respective reality shows upscaled the grandeur of the show's grand finale.

The cast of Na Umra Kii Seema Ho, Channa Mereya, Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain, Radha Krishna, Gudh Se Meetha Ishq were seen as a part of the grand finale.

Mika Singh, throughout the show, clearly was seen having a ball of a time with 15 beautiful women trying to win his heart alongside trying to bag the privilege of being his 'Vohti'. Touted as the most eligible bachelor in town, Singh during his conversation with the Bollywood superstar singer Shaan who also was the host of the show, confessed how difficult it was to choose the best from the fine lot.

Confessing that Neet and Prantika have been his favourites from the beginning of the show, Mika also acknowledged having a soft corner for his BFF of 13 years Akanksha Puri.

The finale, as expected, was just like that of any other reality show. From dance performances of reel couples to Bharti Singh adding her quintessential masala and humour, Mika Di Vohti grand finale saw it all. Fighting hard to win the love of their life, contenders Neet Mahal, Prantika Das and Akanksha Puri made it to the top 3.

Netizens found it to be a cut-throat competition between Neet Mahal and Prantika Das as the girls competed against the entire lot from the very beginning of the show as opposed to Akanksha who entered the show much later as a wild card entry.

But it looks like the singer chose his decade-old friendship over liking as Mika chose Akanksha Puri as his Vohti, putting all rumours to rest. Now, will the wedding take place? Only time will tell. Till then we wish the couple good luck!

