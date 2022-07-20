Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Has the singer found his life partner in close friend Akanksha Puri?

Akanksha Puri is singer Mika Singh's very old friend and in the past, news about them being a couple floated around but they quashed the reports. She may have made a late entry on Mika Singh's show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti but seems to have already created a special space in Mika's heart. The show is set to have its finale on Monday, July 25. The Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer had once said that he's the only eligible bachelor after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mika also expressed his desire of inviting Salman to his bachelorette.

Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh have known each other for the past 13-14 years

As per a report in ETimes, Akanksha Puri has won Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress and the singer have known each other for the past 13-14 years. Akanksha earlier told the publication that she shares a very close bond with Mika Singh, and they have been through each other's thick and thin. Therefore, she wants to have her best friend of so many years to be her partner too. Akanksha Puri made a grand entry on Mika Singh's 'swayamvar' and challenged the other girls to beware of her as there can only be one queen for the king.

Recently, the legendary singer Gurdaas Maan appeared on the show and shared some words of wisdom. He said, "I’m immensely happy to be a part of this show as it’s my favourite brother’s Swayamvar. The ‘Rajkumaris’ are too charming but one needs to keep a lot of things in mind before marrying a celebrity. It’s not easy to be a celeb’s wife, it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to maintain the bond and relationship."

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti finale

Talking about Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, many prominent faces from the television industry will be in attendance for the finale episode. Several celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, singer Shaan, Kapil Sharma, and many others have already shared their excitement for Mika. Four contestants, Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das, Neet Mahal, and Riya Kishanchandani have emerged as finalists and will compete to become singer Mika Singh's queen.

Also Read: Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh says he’d like Salman Khan to attend his bachelor party; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

