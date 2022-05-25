Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Here's how Mika Singh has planned to propose his bride in Dubai

The upcoming entertainment reality show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, has made the fans of the singer very excited. The Punjabi star, Mika Singh, is hosting a grand show to choose the perfect bride for himself and finally get married. In the reality show, several girls will be competing among themselves to become the queen of his heart. Mika Singh will be assisted by his friends in finding the right one for him. The show will be organized on a massive scale with a larger-than-life experience for the audience.

From grand sets to the royal interiors, Mika has left no stone unturned for making the swayamvar, an event to remember. As per the latest updates, Mika has also decided how to propose his bride, and the preparations will leave you amazed.

Mika Singh has planned the most romantic and exotic proposal for his ‘Vohti’. ‘Grand’ doesn’t even begin to define what’s in store for the bride-to-be. With Dubai’s Atlantis – The Palm’s private beach in consideration for the location of the proposal, exotic best fits our beloved Singer Mika Singh’s style. Wooing a girl is never easy and if a 90-piece orchestra, specially flown in, is involved, you can be absolutely sure of the answer. There are more things in store for his ‘Vohti’, including jewellery, candles, roses, and much more, which will add to the charm of the proposal.

The show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is ramping up for its launch soon. Mika Singh will choose his life partner and we get to witness all of this, accompanying the Superstar Singer in his most precious journey. Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti is set to launch on the 19th of June, only on Star Bharat.

