Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Hina Khan to appear as a guest in Mika Singh's show? Actress shares PIC

The musical star of Bollywood Mika Singh has finally decided to get married and settle down in life. He has taken a unique path to find the perfect bride of his dreams, which is by organizing a show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The singer will be seen searching for the perfect bride on national television and he will be assisted by some of his friends in finding the one. Mika Singh has made spectacular and never seen before kind of arrangements for events. Reportedly, the show will be graced by many celebs who will help Mika to choose his bride.

Another popular face who is expected to grace the show is well-known Television actress, Hina Khan. Hina recently got back to the city after attending the grand Cannes Film Festival 2022. Today the actress took to her social media handle and dropped a hint that she will appear on the show. Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared a picture of a crew card of the Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. However, more details on Hina's part in the show have been still kept under wraps.

Speaking of Mika Singh, the singer is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi among the others.

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti is in its final stages of launch and Mika Singh, along with his fans, is ready to take this step toward his future. The show is set to launch on 19th June on Star Bharat.

