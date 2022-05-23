Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi & more to host Mika Singh’s bachelor party

Singer Mika Singh is among the most popular singers of India who has made the nation dance to his peppy songs. The singer is all set to find a bride for himself on a national television show named ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. Star Bharat's upcoming entertainer show will be one of the most promising shows on TV and fans are quite excited to witness Mika's new journey. The show’s concept is to find a perfect bride for our very own musical sensation, Mika Singh.

To celebrate this important journey of his life, Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi, and his other close friends have joined the singer at Jodhpur. Kapil Sharma and his other friends have planned a massive bachelor's party for the groom-to-be Superstar Singer Mika Singh. His friends have fabulous things in store for Mika to celebrate his bachelorhood before he gets hitched on the show. A private gathering with close friends seems like it should be enough, but when it comes to these fun-loving besties, we are sure there is something GRAND in the works. It is also said that many television actors and Bollywood stars are expected to make an entry as guests on the show and help Mika find his Vohti aka bride.

Mika Singh is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi among the others.

Stay tuned to watch Mika Singh’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ that will be launching on 19th June, only on Star Bharat!

Also Read: Swayamvar- Mikka Di Vohti to have an exquisite set with international designers on board; Reports