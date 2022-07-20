Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Kokilaben imparts wisdom on happy & everlasting marriage

Kokilaben, also known as Rupal Patel will appear in the reality show of Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti and advice Mika Singh for making the right decision to find a partner of his choice. Presently, Mika is trying his best to understand every contestant. Over the past episodes, many celebrities have come on the show so far to give tips related to marriage to Mika and help him in choosing the girl. Meanwhile, Indian television artist Rupal Patel will appear in the show. She will share some advice and tips that are way too precious as they are straight from her own life experiences and lessons.

In the episode, we will witness Mika Singh and the contestants brought into the courtroom by Kokilaben to understand both sides of the coin. In her courtroom, Mika Singh answers all the allegations raised by the audience on him as Kokilaben herself asks the questions. Kokilaben discloses few fundamental things about the importance of marriage and the do’s and don’ts that should be followed for a happy and everlasting marriage.

She goes on to say, “I’ve been married for years now and I feel that there are one or two basic things that should be present which is faith and understanding between the two partners. Also, the fundamental part of marriage that I also follow in life is there is no harm to take a step back or submit yourself before your partner in any sort of disagreements or hardships that you both may experience together.”

Furthermore, in the episode of Star Bharat show, we will also come across an intriguing segment where the contestants are alleged by Kokilaben that they are using Mika Singh to acquire fame. You will come to know at the end of the episode about how the contestants responded to this. The advices shared in the courtroom of Kokilaben will definitely help Mika Singh find the right partner and learn from the lessons of her life experiences.

Also read- Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Has the singer found his life partner in close friend Akanksha Puri?