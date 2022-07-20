Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Meet the 4 finalists competing with each other to become Mrs. Singh

The finale episode of Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be aired on Monday, July 25.

by Gayatri Nirmal   |  Published on Jul 20, 2022 07:10 PM IST  |  985
Mika Singh
Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Meet the 4 finalists competing with each other to become Mrs. Singh
Mika Singh decided to take the plunge and put a full stop to his life as a bachelor. The singer came up with his show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti where the contestants participated to win the singer's heart. Four contestants were eliminated in the first week itself leaving eight girls competing with each other to reach the finale. However, after almost a month of the Swayamvar being carried on, the 45-year-old zeroed down on 4 finalists - Akanksha Puri, Riya Kishanchandani, Neet Mahal, and Prantika Das. Let's know more about these four prospective brides.

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri is an Indian actress, who has done films in various languages but is best known for her role in the mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesha. She and Mika Singh go way long back as they have known each other for the past 13-14 years. Akanksha has seen the highs and lows of life with him and feels that there can't be a better life partner than a best friend. In the past, she dated Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

Riya Kishanchandani

Riya Kishanchandani, who rose to fame with her participation in Splitsvilla, is a model actress and a well-known social media celebrity. She too entered the show as a wild-card contestant and wants to marry a Punjabi guy as her parents are very fond of Punjabis. Riya is a Sindhi and loves dogs. 

Neet Mahal

Neet Mahal and Mika Singh earlier worked on a music video together and that's how they have known each other. In one of her interviews, Neet said that she had heard of Mika having a certain "reputation." However, her perspective changed when she met Mika in person and saw his "genuine" side. Neet said that he made her feel very comfortable and would make her feel included with the team. 

Prantika Das

Prantika Das won Mika's heart with her cheerful nature from the first day itself. She hails from Kolkata and admitted that she always wanted to marry a singer. Prantika bangs her forehead with Mika whenever she's happy and says 'Ting.'

Check out Prantika and Mika's video right here: CLICK

 

As per reports doing the rounds, Akanksha Puri has been touted the winner of the show. The result of Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be out on July 25.

