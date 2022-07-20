Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Meet the 4 finalists competing with each other to become Mrs. Singh
The finale episode of Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be aired on Monday, July 25.
Mika Singh decided to take the plunge and put a full stop to his life as a bachelor. The singer came up with his show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti where the contestants participated to win the singer's heart. Four contestants were eliminated in the first week itself leaving eight girls competing with each other to reach the finale. However, after almost a month of the Swayamvar being carried on, the 45-year-old zeroed down on 4 finalists - Akanksha Puri, Riya Kishanchandani, Neet Mahal, and Prantika Das. Let's know more about these four prospective brides.
Akanksha Puri
Akanksha Puri is an Indian actress, who has done films in various languages but is best known for her role in the mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesha. She and Mika Singh go way long back as they have known each other for the past 13-14 years. Akanksha has seen the highs and lows of life with him and feels that there can't be a better life partner than a best friend. In the past, she dated Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.
Riya Kishanchandani
Neet Mahal
Prantika Das
As per reports doing the rounds, Akanksha Puri has been touted the winner of the show. The result of Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be out on July 25.
