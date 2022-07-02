Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh compares Kolkata-based contestant Chandrani Das' looks to Shweta Tiwari

Mika Singh’s much-awaited reality show has finally started and his fan is enjoying the process of finding the perfect bride for the singer. The show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, has been organized on a grand level with attention to detail and creating an ambience of royalty. In the reality show, the Punjabi star will be assisted by his friends for finding the one for him. In the recent episode, Mika is seen comparing one of the contestant's looks with the telly star Shweta Tiwari.

In one of the episodes, the Bollywood singer told Kolkata-based contestant Chandrani Das that she looks like Shweta Tiwari. In the episode, Divyanka Tripathi organised a speed dating round with all the contestants.

During Chandrani and Mika’s lone time, the former tells him that she speaks less and wishes to hear from him. Mika says, “I told you, you are very beautiful. Main apko shuru main bhi bola, aap Shweta Tiwari jaisi lagiti ho. She is my favourite.”

The duo shared each other’s interests during their lone time.



Chandrani Das is from Kolkata, and she is an actress and producer by profession. A bit shy at first, Chandrani opened up about having gone through a difficult financial crisis in the family and how she fought back to find stability. She loves painting and while spending ‘date’ time in the show with Mika, she said that she might not be able to dance, sing and entertain like others, but she would be what it requires to hold a family together.



Though Chandrani speaks less, she has caught Mika’s attention owing to her demure nature. Mika also during their ‘date’ time, tries to make her feel comfortable. In another task round, Chandrani wrote some personal lines for Mika and the couple performed on a romantic number.

Presently, the show has 8 potential brides taking up tasks to win Mika's heart.

