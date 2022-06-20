Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh reveals anecdotes about his deep friendship with Shaan

Mika Singh is among the most popular singers in India who has made the nation dance to his peppy songs. The singer is all set to find a bride for himself on a television show named ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. Star Bharat's entertainment show is one of the most promising shows on TV and fans are quite excited to witness Mika's new journey. The show’s concept is finding a perfect bride for our musical sensation, Mika Singh. In tonight’s episode, we will witness the revelations by Mika Singh about his and Shaan’s deep friendship throughout the years.

Mika Singh shares an anecdote about when he first stepped into the industry and was completely new to it. He reminisces when his older brother, Daler Paaji, was performing with Shaan. All Mika wanted at the time was to click a picture with the talented Shaan. However, now the singers share a great camaraderie and are best friends. The trip down memory lane brings Mika to reveal that Shaan’s mother, who cares about Mika as her own, used to send ‘Rishtas’ for him because Mika wants a life partner similar to Shaan’s wife Radhika. Now as Mika decided to finally settle down on the Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, he feels that he has made her proud.

Mika and Shaan's friendship has blossomed beautifully over the years and it’s admired by many in the industry. The fact that Shaan is hosting the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ at Mika’s request, and helping him guide him towards the best match is a testament to their friendship.

Speaking about Mika's career, the singer is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi, among others.

