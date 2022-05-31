Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh’s bride’s lehenga to be designed by Manish Malhotra?

The much-awaited reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti is going on air very soon. The singer enjoys a massive fan following and they are very eager for him to find the perfect bride for him. In the show, 12 girls will be competing among themselves to prove to be the best match for the singing star, Mika Singh. It is surely going to be a grand event with a royal stage setup, spectacular decorations and a fabulous venue. It will also be graced by numerous celebs, who will assist Mika in finding the perfect bride for him. As per the latest reports, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra will be designing the lehenga for his bride.

Mika Singh, who is very fond of luxurious and custom-made things, wants the best for his ‘Vohti’ on his upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’. Mika Singh’s bride-to-be will be wearing the most fabulous trousseau to her wedding. A trousseau consists of the dresses, linens, and essential wares of a bride and the accessories that go along with it. Now, Mika trust to style his ‘Vohti’ by none other than the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

A trousseau for a bride is quite significant as it symbolizes her growth and marks her entry into a new life. It has been in the talks that Mika approached Manish Malhotra with this request of his.

Manish Malhotra is known for his expansive fashion lines and caters to all the celebrities of Bollywood. It would be an honour and a pleasure to have him design the bridal trousseau for our King of Pop Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’. The show has created quite a buzz with its recent promo release, and we cannot wait to witness one of these gorgeous beauties sporting looks designed by talented fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The show is set to launch on 19th June, only on Star Bharat.

