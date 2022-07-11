Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh’s old friend Akanksha Puri is the new wild card entry

Mika Singh’s much-awaited show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti has started airing on TV screens and people are enjoying the interesting tasks given to the contestants. Mika is currently hunting a life partner for himself with his Swayamvar-based show titled Mika Di Vohti. The show premiered on June 19 Contestants in the show are from around the country who are fighting against each other to be Mika’s ladylove. Adding an interesting twist to the show, now actress Akanksha Puri has also been roped in for the show, as a contestant.



The actress has participated in Mika Di Vohti as one of the contestants. And it's official with her dhamakedar entry in the show and fans are totally loving it. The promo of her entry is already doing the rounds on social media and has created quite a stir.

The video starts with Shaan introducing Aakanksha as one of Mika's closest friends over the years after which all the contestants are left surprised, including Mika himself. Shaan says, "Woh aapki purani dost hain, almost 10 saal purani aapki dosti hai. Inke aur Mika ji ke beech mein media mein bhi kayi baar kaafi kuch kaha gaya hai. Inhe bhi Mika ke swaymvar mein as a wildcard include kiya gaya hai."



Post this introduction, Akanksha makes a grand entry on the show leaving the girls shocked. She goes on to challenge the girls by saying, "King ki queen toh ek he hogi. So here I am."



It will be interesting to watch the duo on the show along with the fact that the two of them have been very good friends for a very long time.

The show has been graced by numerous celeb friends of Mika Singh including Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, and more.

