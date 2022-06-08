Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh set to find his bride; Fun begins with Shaan, Jaspinder Narula & more

Famous singer Mika Singh is all set to find his bride with the new TV reality show 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti'. The show’s concept is to find a perfect bride for our very own musical sensation. The show features 12 contestants who will try to woo Mika. It will give glimpse of the real personality of Mika as he sets to choose his dream girl. Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti got unveiled at The Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort & Spa on June 07. The grand celebration began with several energetic performances by the host Shaan, and guests and singers Bhoomi Trivedi and Jaspinder Narula.

During the event, Mika Singh said that he is very excited and all set to find his dream girl. "Dusron ki shaadiyon mein bohot Bhangra paa liya, ab apni baari hai," the singer added. The host Shaan, who is returning to the television after a hiatus of 14 years said that he is grateful to be part of the show. He added, "I am excited and nervous as it is a big responsibility to help Mika make the right choice."

The event was also graced by ace singer Bhoomi Trivedi who came as Mika's friend. She said, " I am ecstatic to be part of Mika ji's next chapter. My wishes are with him, and all I ask is that he finds the best of the best to share the rest of his life with."

On the other hand, singer Jaspinder Narula appeared on the show as Mika Singh's elder sister. She also shared her feelings and said, "Mika is like a younger brother to me and I am very happy for him and am personally super excited and look forward to him settling down." She further said that Mika has entrusted the responsibility on her and for that she is thankful.

Produced by SOL Productions, the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will premiere on the 19th of June, only on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

