Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh welcomes his brother & ‘Punjab Ki Shaan’ Gurdaas Maan on the show

Star Bharat's show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti' is getting the love of the audience from the first episode and people are eagerly waiting for Mika's Vohti to be selected. Mika is also trying his best to understand every contestant who came on the show so that they can make the right decision for themselves. In the upcoming episode, we will witness Mika Singh and the contestants visit his house and meet his family, as well as celebrity, Gurdaas Maan.

Today’s episode will be super thrilling and quite exciting as we will see Mika Singh and the contestants riding a mini tractor and ATVs in Mika’s farmhouse. They are seen having a lot of fun in the farmhouse and seem very delighted with the thrills. Mika Singh would also be choosing the jewellery of the contestants on his own, adding more candid moments to the episode.

Adding more life to the show, we will see Gurdaas Maan entering the show as Mika’s family member. Excited about the show Gurdaas says, “I’m immensely happy to be a part of this show as it’s my favourite brother’s Swayamvar. The ‘Rajkumaris’ are too charming but one needs to keep a lot of things in mind before marrying a celebrity. It’s not easy to be a Celeb’s wife, it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to maintain the bond and relationship.” Furthermore, the show gets lightened by the musical night, where Gurdaas and Mika are seen singing with the contestants and later they visited Mika’s house together.

Numerous celebrities have come on the show so far to give tips related to marriage to Mika and help him in choosing the girl.

