Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Phogat Sisters & Mika Singh's candid candor will floor you

The upcoming entertainer Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, will be one of the most promising shows on TV, as the excitement for it from its first announcement has made fans very excited. The show’s concept is to find a perfect bride for our very own musical sensation, Mika Singh. The makers of the show have gone all out for the promo shoots and marketing of the show. The release of the promotion song for the show has created a massive buzz on social media. Now as per reports, The Phogat Sisters will be adding a fun element to the show with their candid humour.

Mika Singh has many great friends in the industry, and many of them have been approached to come on the show. Whilst on that, even our 'dhaakad' Phogat girls, Geeta and Babita might make an appearance.

They will be coming to help Mika in making his decision easier. Babita has quite experienced the journey of love and marriage with her husband, so she can surely give some good tips. Having such sporty women will surely raise the stakes higher. It will surely be fun to watch the trio on screen for the first time ever.

Mika Singh’s good friend Kapil Sharma has already reached Jodhpur for being part of his grand celebration. He had also shared a video of his warm welcome by Mika Singh. The host of a superhit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a post while climbing the stairs of the airplane. He shared that he is off to Mika Singh’s swayamwar in Jodhpur. He looked dapper in a printed shirt and white trousers, which were styled by his wife Ginni Chatrath. He wrote in the captions, “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye #mika #mikakaswayamvar Styled by:- biwi @ginnichatrath.”

The show will start airing on 19th June on Star Bharat.

