Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Promo: Daler Mehndi calls Mika Singh ‘Joru ka Ghulam’; Kapil Sharma sends best wishes

The upcoming entertainer and grand show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, will be one of the most promising shows on TV. The excitement for it from its first announcement has made fans very eager to watch the show and find out who will be Mika’s bride. The show’s concept is to find a perfect bride for our very own musical sensation, Mika Singh. The makers of the show have gone all out for the promo shoots and marketing of the show. The release of the promotional song for the show has created a massive buzz on social media. The first promo of the song has been released and we can see Daler Mehndi, Shaan and Kapil Sharma accompanying Mika Singh on the stage.

In the promo of the episode, Daler Mehndi is seen joking with Mika Singh as he teases him saying, “Isse acha Joru ka Ghulam milega hi ni.” Kapil Sharma also said, “Meri dil se dua hai ki Mika paaji ka ghar base jaldi.” Singer Shaan, who is also the host of the entertainment reality show, is seen making a grand announcement about the show. He says that the whole country is waiting to find out who will become the Queen of King Mika Singh.

See the promo here-

Mika Singh has many great friends in the industry, and many of them have been approached to come on the show.

Shaan had earlier shared with Pinkvilla, “Behind his black shades and the whole attitude, Mika has hidden his vulnerable side from the world. Maybe because of that people don’t really know him, nor is he able to know anyone that well. I feel that there is some barrier that he has maintained for so many years, which I think will be removed during the show, and people will get to see his softer and vulnerable side. And when that aspect comes out, those who have participated in the show will be pleasantly surprised,” Shaan concludes. The show will start from 19th June on Star Bharat.

