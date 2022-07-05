Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh's nephew Gurdeep Mehndi make a surprise entry on the show

The much-awaited Star Bharat show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' is being enjoyed by the audience and people are waiting to see who Mika Singh selects as his Vohti. While Mika is trying his best to understand every contestant on the show, he has been joined by many big celebrities, so far to help him and give tips related to marriage. Singer Rahul Vaidya and Mika's nephew Gurdeep Mehndi will be seen in an upcoming episode, where they will be revealing many secrets related to Mika, in front of the audience.

On coming on the show Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya said, “Mika is like my brother and he is selecting our Bhabhi, for whom we all have been eagerly waiting so I had to be here. I want to be a part of his journey though I was not invited on the show, I am here on my own.”

Mika's nephew Gurdeep Mehndi, who also arrived on the sets says, "I have been hearing the same line at home for the last 20 years that I will do this, but it does not happen, I hope this time They will live up to our expectations"

Singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known playback singer of India, he has given many songs to the Bollywood industry. He was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

On the other hand, Gurdeep Mehndi is also a singer by profession who has recently sung his new song Latino. Let us tell you that Gurdeep is the son of Bollywood's famous singer Daler Mehndi and nephew of Mika Singh.

