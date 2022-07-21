Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Rupali Ganguly gives a stunning dance performance at Mika Singh’s Mehendi function

Mika Singh’s reality show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti has become one of the most watched shows on TV screens since the show has gone on air. In the show, singing superstar will be choosing his potential bride among the contestants. Over the past episodes, numerous celebrities have graced the show to assist Mika in making the right decision in choosing the right bride for himself. In the upcoming episode, popular Telly actress Rupali Ganguly will be gracing the Mehndi function of the singer.

Rupali Ganguly, who is top-notch Indian television actress, marked her name for brilliantly depicting the role of ‘Anupama’ and winning our hearts. We will now see the actress gracing the show ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’ with her stunning entry and an impressive dance performance on show.

Rupali Ganguly will be seen making a breath-taking entrance at Mika’s Mehendi function with an overwhelming dance performance. This is going to be the most special moment of the episode as we will witness the epitome of beauty with brains adding more grandeur to the show. The Mehndi ceremony will unquestionably become more opulent and ethereal with her presence.

Along with this, we will see Meet Mahal enhancing the episode with her dance performance. Followed by Meet, the other two ‘Rajkumaaris’ Prantika and Akanksha Puri will also present their marvellous dance performances. The most anticipating and mesmerising moment will arrive when we will see the king Mika Singh himself singing at his Mehendi function. This demonstrates how joyful and enthusiastically he is performing his mehendi functions.

At the same time, Mika is making every effort to comprehend the competitors and make the best decision possible while choosing his Vohti. Now, we are eager to find out who will be our Dulhe Raja Mika Singh's Raajkumari.

