Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Urfi Javed to make a wildcard entry in Mika’s show?

The musical star of Bollywood Mika Singh has finally decided to get married and settle down in life. He has taken a unique path to find the perfect bride of his dreams, which is organizing a show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The singer will be seen searching for the perfect bride on national television and he will be assisted by some of his friends in finding the one. Mika Singh has made spectacular and never seen before kind of arrangements for events. As per the recent developments related to the show, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed will be making a wildcard entry in the show.

Mika Singh’s wish to settle down was received well by his family and close friends, and with their support, Mika Singh embarked on this important journey of his life. Now, the show’s premise has a wild-card entry as its surprise element. Apparently, internet sensation Urfi Javed will grace the show and bring some character. Urfi is known for her extremely unique dressing sense and for delivering her roles with immense passion.

Many of his Bollywood friends have shown support for him through participating in his show, So, it would be another great addition to ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ if Urfi Javed does make a wild-card entrance!

The show is in its final stages of launch and Mika Singh, along with his fans, is ready to take this step toward his future.

The show is set to launch on 19th June on Star Bharat.

