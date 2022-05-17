Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Wedding song OUT: Watch Mika Singh with beautiful brides from all over India

Mika Singh is among the most popular singers of India who has made the nation dance to his peppy songs. The singer is all set to find a bride for himself on a national television show named ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. He has released the first look of his reality show with the wedding song of the year. His wedding music video features Mika Singh’s brides-to-be from different regions of India in their traditional wedding outfits. Their absolutely gorgeous attire shows off their beauty and their traditional looks perfectly define the brides-to-be.

The Wedding anthem video features all the girls who will be competing to become Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’. Their visuals feature bridalwear from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which might very well be a representation of their individual personalities and heritage. We are delighted to be able to witness such a unique introduction of Mika Singh’s to-be brides and wish them all the luck in winning over Mika’s heart!

This glimpse into the Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ has given a great wedding anthem and a grand start towards the launch of the show. It will be very exciting to see the beauties featured in the video create a special place in Mika Singh’s heart.

Ace singer Shaan will be the host of the Swayamwar show. He and Mika have known each other for almost two decades now. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he shared, “We are brothers literally. We have squabbled, fought, done whatever, but have only got stronger in our friendship. He would never say it earlier, but for the last three to four years he has been saying that ‘Bhai lag raha hai ab shaadi kar leni chahiye’. I know that somewhere he is looking at this thing. And it’s important for a brother to be there, so I figured that I should be there whenever he needs any kind of advice, guidance or a suggestion.”

The launch of the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will be on 19th of June, only on Star Bharat.

