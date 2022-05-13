Swayamvar- Mikka Di Vohti to have an exquisite set with international designers on board; Reports

Mika Singh’s upcoming show on Star Bharat, named Swayamvar - Mikka Di Vohti is creating quite a buzz on social media. The show is all about Mika Singh's quest to find the love of his life. The show has been in the headlines since its announcement. The singer had recently paid a visit to Chandigarh and the shoot began for his much-awaited Swayamwar. The singing sensation of India reached the city to shoot a special promo for his reality show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’.

Recently, one more piece of news that grabbed the audience's attention was the news of some known and international set designers being approached to make the set of the show. Some names which have popped up are Emma Roach, Rick Carter, Es Devlin, and Lee Ha-Jun. If the reports are true, things will be just heightened up big time. It will be the first time for any reality television show to be this extravagant, as the sets will be the most exquisite and magnificent ever. These designers' work is gonna make the feel and look of the set different from usual.

However, these designers are known for putting on the best work forward. It's going to be quite exhilarating for the audiences and makers themselves. The show seems promising and it will be very exciting to see Mika Singh in a different light. Many television actors and Bollywood stars are expected to make an entry as guests on the show and help Mika find his Vohti aka bride.

Mika Singh is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, and Jadoo Ki Jhappi among the others.

The show is going on air soon on June 19 on the Star Bharat channel.

Also read- Mika Singh mobbed by female fans as he lands in Chandigarh for shoot of 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’