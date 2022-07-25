Swayamwar- Mika Di Vohti: 12 Lesser known facts about Mika Singh’s ‘vohti’ Akanksha Puri

Mika Singh’s show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti has been airing on TV screens and people are enjoying the interesting competition between the contestants. Mika was looking for a life partner for himself with his Swayamvar-based show titled Swayamwar- Mika Di Vohti. The show premiered on June 19. Contestants in the show are from around the country who gave a tough competition to each other to be Mika’s ladylove. Finally, the day arrived, when he made the choice for his bride among the top 3. As per reports, his good friend Akanksha has won the show and the duo has exchanged garlands.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the actress-

She was born and brought up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She has also done her graduation from there.

She worked as an air hostess before joining the television industry.

Akanksha has done more than 100 TV commercials.

She made her entry into Hindi cinema with Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Calendar Girls in 2015.

She is famous for her Parvati role in the television show Vighnaharta Ganesh.

She appeared in the Tamil film “Kiara”.

Puri has appeared in T-Series’s video song “Chitthi” with Jubin Nautiyal.

Akansha Puri is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Donut.

She was earlier dating Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, but she decided to move on when she saw him getting closer with Mahira Sharma in the show.

The actress is very fond of tattoos, she had got Paras Chabbra’s name tattooed on her wrist, which she later got modified. She also had lotus tattoo on her lower back, which she later got converted to wings.

Akanksha was rumoured to be dating Mika Singh many years back, but both of them had quashed the news.

Akanksha is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout videos of social media.

Also read- CONFIRMED: Mika Singh chooses Akanksha Puri as his ‘bride’ in Swayamwar- Mika Di Vohti