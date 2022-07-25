Swayamwar- Mika Di Vohti Finale: ‘Ajooni’ actors Shoaib Ibrahim, Ayushi Khurana to deliver a grand performance

The most awaited day for the fans of superstar singer, Mika Singh has finally arrived as he will finally choose his bride today. He organized a grand reality show, Swayamwar- Mika Di Vohti, where women from all parts of the country participated with the dream to become the bride of Mika Singh. He was assisted by numerous celebrities on the journey, including Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and others, who helped him to make a wise choice for his bride. Now D-day has finally come, and it will surely be a fun-filled event. As per the latest post by Ayushi Khurana, Ajooni actors will be giving a special performance today.

Shoaib Ibrahim and actress Ayushi Khurana will be seen in the upcoming show Ajooni. The trailer of the show is already out and people are excited to see the actors collaborate. Shoaib Ibrahim will be marking his comeback to TV screen with the show. In the post shared by social media star, Ayushi Khurana, she is seen twinning with Shoaib Ibrahim in purple outfits. She sported a shimmery lehenga and choker-style necklace. Shoaib sported a purple short kurta with a polka dot long jacket. Ayushi captioned, “I’m very exited for our performance at #swayamwarmikadivohti Tonight at 8 pm only on @starbharat.”

Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib claims to be very excited about his upcoming show, as he hasn’t played such a role before. Excited about his return, actor Shoaib Ibrahim says, “This has been a very challenging role for me and is still very different from my personality. Rajveer has a very different body language than Shoaib who is humble, simple and kind. Rajveer is quite impatient and stubborn than Shoaib. I’ve never ever played such rough and tough role before”. The actor is married to Dipika Kakar.

