Taapsee Pannu hopes people like her grand cameo in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Calls Nakuul Mehta a 'star'

Bollywood actors are known to come up with creative ideas to promote their films. They are mostly seen on television shows to promote their upcoming movies, as TV has a wider reach and direct connection to the audience. From reality shows to now integration with daily soaps, the lines between the mediums are blurring. An example of the same will be seen in the upcoming episode of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.' Taapsee Pannu will be seen in one entire episode to promote her film through the show's current storyline.

Taapsee Pannu as Antara from Anurag Kashyap's film, 'Dobaaraa' will bump into Nakuul Mehta aka Ram in a hospital where she is in search of her daughter. As per the ongoing track, Priya is aware of Nandini's 'fake' illness, and in order to prove herself right, she consumes those medicines and ends up in the hospital. However, given Ram and Priya's past, he finds it difficult to trust her. He bumps into Antara in the hospital where she tells Ram that she is here in search of her daughter and to unravel the truth.

Sharing her experience of working in a daily soap, Taapsee Pannu said, "I have watched a few episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and, the title track of the show is always in my mind. It is a very different feeling coming on the sets of the show which we watch on television, as the working style of the serials is different from film sets. It is a new experience for me."

Taapsee also praised Nakuul and said that he is a 'star.' "Nakuul is a star himself! I am so glad to be part of this show and I hope people love this episode," said the actress.

