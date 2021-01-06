Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Palak Sidhwani gifts a swanky car to her father on his birthday; See PIC

Palak Sidhwani took to her Instagram handle to share the news that she has gifted a 'precious' car to her father on his birthday.

After Nidhi Bhanushali, TV actor Palak Sidhwani has become a household name with her role of Sonu in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Fans love her performance in the show. Palak is an active social media user; she loves to keep her fans hooked with her interesting posts. She often shares her day-to-day updates with them. A few days back, the actress shifted to a new apartment with her family and shared the news with fans on social media.

Now, the actress has again taken to her Instagram handle to share the news that she has gifted a swanky car to her father on his birthday. She has penned an emotional note while sharing the picture of the car. She wrote, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. Well, since I was very young, I saw a dream of buying a car and a house for my parents and after a lot of hard work, determination, hustle and most of all, your love and support, I was able to gift my dad this beauty on his birthday.”

Palak further added, “I can’t express in words his happiness and my mom getting emotional, as it’s The first car in our family, not an expensive one...but certainly a precious one! Something which we can proudly call ours. Seeing them happy makes me feel contented and encourages me to work hard with each passing day. On this emotional note, I share this news to you too my Extended Rock Strong #instafamily for your enormous love and support throughout. Thank you for making me feel so blessed and loved everyday. PS - Check out my new vlog tomorrow at 2pm on my YouTube channel to get all the details and witness this precious moment of my life.” Take a look:

This is indeed a great achievement for Palak Sidhwani!

Credits :Palak Sidhwani Instagram

