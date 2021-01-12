Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Dilip Joshi posts hilarious father & son moments from series: Circle of life

Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle to share a funny meme featuring him with his two on-screen sons that reflects the story of every Indian household.

Taarak Mehta Ka OOltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has been quite active on social media recently. A few days back, he has shared a hilarious video of him pressing a dustbin’s peddle while using hand sanitiser. This time Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle to share a funny post with his two on-screen sons. The actor has shared a collage on his social media account. In the pictures, Jethalal can be seen with his reel son Tapu (younger and older one).

In the first picture, Jethalal can be seen angrily looking at his son Tapu when the latter was younger, while in the second photo, Tapu can be seen all grown up and taller than his father and looking at father. The still portrays the life of every Indian parent and their kid. While sharing the picture, Dilip Joshi captioned the image as, "What goes around comes around! #circleoflife #karma #timeflies #tmkoc." The actor’s latest post will surely make you think about your father once.

Take a look at Dilip Joshi’s latest post here:

TMKOC is one of the oldest Indian sit-coms ever that has been running for more than 12 years now. In the popular show, two different actors have played the role of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s son. From 2008-2017, Bhavya Gandhi played the younger version of Tapu, while 2017 onwards, Raj Anadkat is currently essaying the teenage role of Tapu. Jethalal’s son Tapu is the leader of Tapu Sena, which is the kids group of the Gokuldham Society.

