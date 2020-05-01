Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Azhar Shaikh's building sealed as a resident tests positive for COVID 19

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha and Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide, Pinku aka Azhar Shaikh's residential building has been sealed as a resident has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone's lives. Many buildings have been sealed by the BMC to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Among them are residential apartments of many Telly Town actors also. Earlier reports revealed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha and Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide's buildings have been sealed. Now, new media reports suggest that another actor's building of the TMKOC team has been sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

We're talking about Azhar Shaikh, who plays the role of Pinku in the sitcom. Yes, Azhar's building has come under the radar of BMC. The young actor's society in Mira Road (Mumbai) has been cordoned off by the officials after a fellow resident tested positive for the dangerous virus. Revealing details about the same to an entertainment portal, Azhar said that it has been around a week that he has not stepped down from his building even to buy necessities. He revealed that a 45-year-old uncle in his building had been tested COVID-19 positive.

ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee channels her inner Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in THIS video and it's hilarious

The patient is currently being treated in a nearby isolation center. Moreover, his building is just next to a hospital, so everyone is taking extra precautions. He resides with his family, but none of the family members are stepping out. Azhar stated that whatever basic requirements are needed, they order it online. The delivery person drops it at the main gate and a person goes to collect it.

However, he is expressed his concern for his father who is in the Mumbai Police force. Azhar said that his dad goes to work every at 7 in the morning, but there is no particular time for return. Whenever he gets back, he takes extra precautions to sanitize himself and enter the house. The young that he is proud of his father for putting so many efforts.

Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang, Ankita Lonkhande, and Sakshi Tanwar's residential complex have been sealed, owing to the Coronavirus scare.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Demise: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Munmun Dutta recalls her old ad shoot with the late actor

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Spotboye

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2015

Share your comment ×