Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor & producer give clarification post Raj Thackeray's MNS issues a warning

After Raj Thackrey's political party MNS issued an open threat to the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Kumar Modi has come out to clarify the same. Here's what he said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers got mired in a controversy recently and grabbed many eyeballs. The TMKOC team received an open threat from Raj Thackeray's political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after one of the characters on the show, Champklal called 'Hindi' as the most common language in Mumbai. This dialogue did not go down well with MNS, and they decided to call out the makers of the sitcom. Not only did they slam the drama for spreading misinformation, but they also demeaned the makers calling them 'Gujarati insects'. Ameya Khopkar, the president of the cinema wing, had demanded an apology from the makers for this unacceptable act.

Now, TMKOC's producer and creator Asit Kumarr Modi, has stated his Twitter handle. Clarifying the row, he wrote, 'Mumbai is in Maharashtra, and Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra. I'm an Indian, I'm a Maharashtrian and also a Gujarati. I respect all the Indian languages.' The makers also aired a segment in yesterday's episode (March 3) clarifying their stance. They mentioned that the only thing they believe in spreading is love and happiness and also apologized for hurting sentiments.

After expressing their disapproval, MNS workers of the party also landed at the residence of Amit Bhatt, who plays the role Champaklal. He had recited the controversial dialogue during the episode. After all the drama, Amit also issued an apology letter to the party. He stated that he was just following the script and ensured that the team will ensure that such a gaffe doesn't happen again.

Take a look at the team's apology here:

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC! @AsitKumarrModi @sabtv pic.twitter.com/WoIYgyNo3n — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) March 3, 2020

Credits :Twitter

