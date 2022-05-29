Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha meets Shaan; Praises his simplicity

Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction. It is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and enjoys a humungous fan following. The show has not only carved a special space in the heart of the audiences but each episode of the show has delivered a powerful message. It revolves around the members of the Gokuldham society and their daily lives. The actors of the show are quite active on social media and Shailesh Lodha is one of them, who has now spoken about his meeting with singer and his dear "friend" Shaan.

Shailesh Lodha shares photo with Shaan

On Sunday, Shailesh Lodha popularly known as Taarak Mehta took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture along with the famous singer Shaan. Sharing this picture, in the caption, the actor-poet praised Shaan and wrote, "Shaan jitne ache gayak hai... utne hi behtareen aur sanskrutik insaan aur mitra.. bade dino ke baad mulakaat hui toh aanand ke shan beete" (Shaan is not only a good singer but also a very cultural person and a good friend. Met him after days and had a great time) In this candid picture, we can see the two talented individuals engaged in a deep conversation.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by ETimes that Shailesh Lodha will soon bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years. The actor has been a part of the show since its inception. The report suggests that due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, he has decided not to return. It's been more than a month since Shailesh last shot for the show.

Shailesh Lodha to appear as host on TV show

Later, Bollywood Life reported that Shailesh will return to the small screens as a host of a reality show. This reality show will be titled 'Wah Bhai Wah' and will give a platform to all upcoming and talented poets to showcase their talents and entertain the public. Poets from across India are said to participate in it. 'Wah Bhai Wah' will go on air in mid of June on National TV. Reportedly, the makers have started prepping for the grand launch of this reality show.

