Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS actor from the show quit his job in Dubai to pursue his acting dream

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular shows on TV, and there's no doubt about the fact. The show premiered in 2008, and ever since then, it has been winning the hearts of the audience with its fun-loving storyline and relatable characters. TMKOC has a huge and talented bunch of actors, who have craved a special place among the viewers. However, did you know that an actor from the TMKOC team was a mechanical engineer placed in Dubai, who quit his job just to pursue his dream of acting and making a career in this competitive space?

Before you ponder thoughts on who it could be, let us break the ice to it. It is none other than Master Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar. Yes, Madar was an engineer but he bid adieu to that profession to fulfill his dream of acting. In a past interview with the Times of India, the actor revealed some secrets from his past work life and how he decided to quit his job in the foreign land. Mandar revealed he is a mechanical engineer by profession and was working with a company in Dubai (UAE). However, he quit his job in the year 2000 and came back to India to pursue a career in the world of acting and entertainment.

Further, he added that he was always passionate about acting since his childhood. He had been a part of theater groups and had done many acts and plays. However, he never got a break in the filed of acting that he required. He was struggling until the year 2008. Though there was a lot of work in the showbiz world, he was waiting for a good break. Finally, it was through Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that he became a household name.

Mandar further shared that after being a part of TMKOC his life changed. He got famous and people started recognizing him. Isn't is a surprising piece of news? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

