Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS actor's social media account gets 'hacked;' Co star Ambika informs fans

One of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor's Instagram account was hacked recently. Ambika Ranjankar aka Mrs. Hathi took to her social media handle to share this news with fans. Read on to know who it is.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is fairing well on the TRP charts, and the team is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience. However, recently, one of the actors of the comedy-drama got caught in trouble, and co-star Ambika Ranjankar informed about it to fans. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, the social media account of one of the actresses from TMKOC has been hacked. We're talking about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodi on the show.

Jennifer's Instagram handle has been hacked, and Ambika aka Mrs. Hathi informed fans about this via her account. Through a post, Ambika informed everyone that Jennifer's Instagram handle is hacked, and she is trying to resolve the issue. The actress further urged fans to ignore any DMs (Direct messages) or replies from Jennifer's account till further notice. 'Jennifer is trying her best to get back her account. I request her fans to be a little patient and pray that she gets back her account successfully,' wrote Ambika.

Take a look at Ambika's post here:

Fans of Jennifer and TMKOC expressed their gratitude towards Ambika for passing on this information. They also hoped that Jennifer's issues get resolved soon, and she gets access to her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became the most-searched TV show in Yahoo's annual list of 2020. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was overwhelmed by the show's feat and thanked fans for their consistent support. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's current storyline, where Tapu Sena is planning to have a pizza party amid the COVID-19 crisis? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's writer cited 'financial trouble' & died by suicide; Folks claim cyber fraud

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×