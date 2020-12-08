  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS actor's social media account gets 'hacked;' Co star Ambika informs fans

One of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor's Instagram account was hacked recently. Ambika Ranjankar aka Mrs. Hathi took to her social media handle to share this news with fans. Read on to know who it is.
492 reads Mumbai
TMKOC actor's Instagram account hacked Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS actor's social media account gets 'hacked;' Co star Ambika informs fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is fairing well on the TRP charts, and the team is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience. However, recently, one of the actors of the comedy-drama got caught in trouble, and co-star Ambika Ranjankar informed about it to fans. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, the social media account of one of the actresses from TMKOC has been hacked. We're talking about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodi on the show. 

Jennifer's Instagram handle has been hacked, and Ambika aka Mrs. Hathi informed fans about this via her account. Through a post, Ambika informed everyone that Jennifer's Instagram handle is hacked, and she is trying to resolve the issue. The actress further urged fans to ignore any DMs (Direct messages) or replies from Jennifer's account till further notice. 'Jennifer is trying her best to get back her account. I request her fans to be a little patient and pray that she gets back her account successfully,' wrote Ambika. 

Take a look at Ambika's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ambika(@hasmukhi)

 

Fans of Jennifer and TMKOC expressed their gratitude towards Ambika for passing on this information. They also hoped that Jennifer's issues get resolved soon, and she gets access to her Instagram handle. 

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became the most-searched TV show in Yahoo's annual list of 2020. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was overwhelmed by the show's feat and thanked fans for their consistent support. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's current storyline, where Tapu Sena is planning to have a pizza party amid the COVID-19 crisis? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's writer cited 'financial trouble' & died by suicide; Folks claim cyber fraud

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ambika's Instagram

You may like these
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu raises temperatures in bikini during her Goa vacay
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal in trouble as he is unable to get Navratri outfits
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Lockdown gives rise to Popatlal's wish to get married yet again
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Champaklal has a trick to STOP Gokuldham members' lockdown laziness
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham members tensed as society is sealed due to COVID 19 scare
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hits 3000: Sodhi, Dr haathi, Bhide and Gogi share their excitement