Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Daya ben blessed with a baby boy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani, renowned for playing the role of Daya ben has been blessed with a baby boy. This is her second child after daughter Stuti Padia, who was born in November 2017. Disha's reel and real brother Mayur Vakani, seen as Sundarlal, in the show, confirmed the news to ETimes TV. This news is surely music to all Disha Vakani's fans, who have been waiting to get an update on her personal life. Disha is known to keep her personal life guarded.

Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani confirmed the news

Confirming the news to the entertainment portal, Mayur Vakani, who is excited to be the maternal uncle, said, "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy." He also gave hints about her return as Daya ben to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Mayur said that there is no reason for his sister to not return to the show.

"Disha will surely return to the show. It has been a long time and Taarak.. is the only show she has acted in for so many years. So there is no reason why she should not return to the show. We are all waiting when she will get back to working on the sets," said Mayur Vakani.

Disha Vakani's husband Mayur Padia comments on becoming a father once again

Disha Vakani's husband Mayur Padia also commented on becoming a father and gave some updates about her too. He said, "Disha is busy with our newborn son and she will speak to you soon." Does this mean that Taarak's fans will get to see their favourite Daya ben back on the show?

The sitcom's producer Asit Kumar Modi also left some hints about Disha's return. He assured the fans that the character of Daya ben will definitely return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the 'nok-jhok' between Daya and Jethalal is going to win hearts all over again.

