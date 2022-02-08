Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta gets interim bail in Hansi for casteist slur case

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has got into another trouble due to her casteist slur. The actress had to appear before investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar in Hisar on Monday in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

There was about four hours of interrogation, after which she was let off on interim bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court. She was charged with making indecent and derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community in a YouTube video of January 9 last year. She reached the DSP’s office herself with two security guards, some bouncers and a lawyer. She avoided any communication with the media.

In the video she posted last year, Munmun had used a casteist slur which led to an outrage on social media. Several users objected to the use of the term and she receive a lot of backlash on social media platforms. The actress had issued an apology on all her social media platforms. She stated that the word she used had been 'misinterpreted'. She added she had 'not said it with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings'.

She also mentioned she was 'misinformed about the meaning of the word'. In the end, she wrote, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

However, her apology was countered by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, who had filed an FIR against the actress. He objected her apology saying, "Some people are saying that Munmun Dutta has already apologized for her statement in video. If a person kills someone and apologizes, will the law and the public forgive him?"



