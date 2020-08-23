Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali aka Neha Mehta EXITS; Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar replaces her

After Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, Neha Mehta aka Anjali from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally bid adieu to the show, and makers have finally found a replacement for her in Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar. Read on to know more.

Just a few days ago, it was confirmed that Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And actor Balwinder Singh Suri has come on board to fill in his shoes for the comedy-drama. Now, TMKOC fans are all set to receive another shock as another actor has bid adieu to the show. We're talking about none other than Neha Mehta, who plays the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta has finally quit the show. Yes, after much speculation the actress has exited TMKOC.

The makers of TMKOC have apparently even found a replacement for Neha on the show. According to a report in the Times of India, Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar is all set to replace Neha on the show as the new Anjali. Yes, Sunayana Fozdar will be seen playing the character of Anjali Tarak Mehta in TMKOC opposite Sailesh Lodha (Anjali's husband). The report further states that the actress will start shooting for TMKOC today (August 23, 2020). While Neha has bid goodbye to the show, the reason for her quitting TMKOC is not known yet.

Neha was associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the show's inception in 2008. The actress's decision to opt-out of the show after 12 years has certainly left fans disappointed. Meanwhile, Balwinder Singh Suri has also kick-started shooting for TMKOC.

Speaking of Sunayana Fozdar, she has been part of several popular shows inclduing Santaan, Left Right Left, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka, and Belan Wali Bahu among others.What are your thoughts on the news of Neha Mehta's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Are you going to miss her on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

