Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumar Modi opens up on Disha Vakani's return to the show; Report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. Daya, aka Disha Vakani is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters, and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) makes her stand out. However, actress Disha has been on a break from the show for 5 long years. Speculations were rife that Disha Vakani would return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon, especially with a new promo hinting about her re-entry.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Producer Asit Kumar Modi has finally opened up about Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's comeback. The producer revealed that Dayaben's character is surely returning on the how but it won't be Disha who will be seen as Dayaben. Infact, the makers have already started the hunt for a new actress to essay the iconic character of Dayaben. Further, the producer also disclosed the reason for Disha not returning to the show, Asit says that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child.

The producer also adds that she had never quit the show and we were expecting her to return. However, the pandemic happened which resulted in too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Though the makers took all the necessary precautions on the sets of the show, Disha said that she was scared to return to shooting.

Sharing more details on the same, the producer mentions that the makers decided to wait for her considering her good relationship with the entire team. On being asked why Disha never commented anything on quitting the show, the producer says, "Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. "

Asit also shared that the auditions have started in full swing to find a new Dayaben and will be finalized soon. He also said the audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for 14 years now and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

