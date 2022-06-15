Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumarr Modi promises viewers Dayaben's return to the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. Daya aka Disha Vakani is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) make her stand out. It's been five years since Disha exited the show midway but the longingness among the audience to see Daya on the screen has never died down. A recent promo hinted that Disha will be back on the show but when the episode aired the viewers were yet again disappointed as it was another prank by Sundarlal on Jethalal. Netizens then requested the makers to not stretch Daya's return or else they'll kill the excitement.

In the ETimes report, Asit Kumar Modi reacts to the disappointment from the viewers and promises them a ray of hope. Asit said that the makers are trying to work on Dayaben's re-entry but it will take some time. The producer adds, "I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi".

Further talking about Disha Vakani, Asit says that it would be really good if Disha returns as Daya on the show as she is like a family member. But since her return doesn't seem possible, the makers are simultaneously auditioning for the character. The producer promises the audience that they can expect Dayaben's character in the future episodes and a lot more other things too. He concludes by saying, "Dayaben can not return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time."

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for 14 years now and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

