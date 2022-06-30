Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi introduces new Nattu Kaka; Fans say 'A gem can never be replaced'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television shows and continues to entertain the viewers with its light-hearted content. In the past 14 years, many artists quit the show, got replaced, and a few characters even passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak - a veteran actor, essayed the role of Nattu Kaka in this sitcom for several years. His unfortunate demise due to severe health complications left everyone shocked.

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumarr Modi, in his new Instagram post, shared that they have got a new Nattu Kaka onboard, and he will be seen on June 30's episode. The post read: "Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna... Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka. Miliye unhe aaj raat 8:30 baje aur dekhte rahiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah. #tmkoc #tmkoc_ntf #gadaelectronics #nattukaka #asitmodi #sitcom #indiansitcom #taarakmehta #jethalal #bagha (sic)"

Fans are upset and commented that nobody can replace Ghanshyam Nayak. "We Miss Ghansyam Nayak(old Natu Kaka) Nobody Can Replace Him," wrote a user. Another comment read: "We Miss G(old)en Day and Nattu Kaka Unka Face ka Baat hi alag thaa (sic)" "A Gem can never be replaced," and many such comments are overflowing on Asit Modi's post.

Ghanshyam Nayak had told his son that he wanted the makeup on his face when he took his last breath, as that's his identity - an actor. The seasoned actor was hospitalised and made lesser appearances on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to his health. During the pandemic, he clarified rumours surrounding his financial crisis and made it clear that he was just following COVID protocols and the rumours are untrue.

The actor was seen in numerous films but it was his character Nattu Kaka that gained him the desired recognition.

