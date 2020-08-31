Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi on Neha Mehta's exit: She will always remain a part of our family

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Modi says 'Neha Mehta will always remain a part of TMKOC family'. Read.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most followed shows on Indian Television. Going on for over 12 years, the show has definitely managed to carve a special place in audience's heart. Recently, Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta, made an exit from the show. A source had informed us that Neha apparently had production issues which she had conveyed in February but no attempt was made to improve the situation.

When we contacted Neha, she had mentioned that she respects Asit Modi a lot and that she wants to maintain her silence over it. Now, Asit, in a statement has said that Neha will always be a part of their family. “Neha Mehta will always remain part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. 12 years of working together bind you in a relationship that cannot be easily expressed in words. The decision to part ways was mutually agreed on. Everyone in the team appreciates and values her contribution to Anjali Mehtta’s character and the show. And, if ever in the future we have an opportunity to include her in any of our projects, we will definitely seek her out,” Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the Show said.

Sunayana Fozdar recently replaced Neha Mehta in TMKOC and said that it is going to be challenging and she feels it is a huge responsibility.

