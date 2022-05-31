Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Badminton face-off between Jethalal and Babita, who will win?

The loyalists of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are aware of Jethalal's fondness for Babita. In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Babita (Munmun Dutta) compete against each other in badminton. The face-off gets quite intense between them and Iyer asserts that nobody can beat Babita when it comes to this sport. Jethalal is excited to play badminton with his "favourite" Babita ji.

In the upcoming episode, everyone from the Gokuldham Society will come together for an intense face-off. They will get to see them in a competitive and sporty avatar. The storyline progresses as the wager is set. If Babita loses, she will treat everyone with 'Rasgullas' and if Jethalal loses, he will gift everyone a mobile phone. The members of the society are excited to witness this one-of-its-kind match in the society.

Talking about Munmun Dutta, there were rumours that she is quitting the show. However, the actress seems to very much be a part of this show. Dilip Joshi, on the other hand, said that he is happy to work as Jethalal on this show for the past 14 years as he gets to do everything a hero does in a film.

Munmun was embroiled in a controversy for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. The community strongly reacted to this and demanded that Munmun issue a public apology. The actress obliged and said that she wasn't aware of the actual meaning of the term.

Rumours about Disha Vakani's return

Coming back to Dilip Joshi, rumours are rife that he will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Disha Vakani in the show. There are various reports that state Disha's return as Dayaben. Talking about it, Dilip had said that it's almost been five years since Disha left but the audience has showered equal love upon them.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani has embraced motherhood for the second time. She has been blessed with a baby boy. On the other hand, her onscreen and offscreen brother, Mayur Vakani, in an interview to a portal, confirmed her return to the show.

