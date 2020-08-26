  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Balvinder Singh Suri aka the new Sodhi: Grateful for the opportunity

Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has been replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri in the show. Read what he has to say about the same.
Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Balvinder Singh Suri aka the new Sodhi: Grateful for the opportunityTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Balvinder Singh Suri aka the new Sodhi: Grateful for the opportunity

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running on our TV screens for over 12 years now. Recently, we saw Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta bid adieu to the show. Not just her, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi too made an exit from the show and Balvinder Singh Suri has now replaced the actor on the show. In a statement, he mentioned that he is very grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to enthral the audience. 

“Sodhi’s character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything. But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show,” Balvinder Singh Suri said. 

Also Read: Sunayana Fozdar on replacing Neha Mehta in TMKOC: It is going to be challenging; Feels like a responsibility

Meanwhile, Neha Mehta has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar who is excited to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She also emphasised that it will be challenging to step into the shoes of Neha and receive the same love. The actress stated that she does feel pressurised about matching with everyone’s expectations.

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement