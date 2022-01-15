Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah becomes the top rated show after a long time

The sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and highly entertaining shows on the television screens. The show has been entertaining all for more than a decade and its fanbase has grown multiple times over the years. Its interesting plot with hilarious twists and turns make the show among the most watched. Now as per the recent TV shows rating, it has got the number one spot.

According to the latest list declaration, the show has achieved the No.1 rank in their weekly TRP ranking for the most liked Hindi TV shows. For the past many weeks, the spot was held by the popular daily soap Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch and others. But owing to the intriguing plot of TMKOC, it has bounced backed to its number one position. The show comprises some highly talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and numerous others.

The recent plot of the show is revolving around the concept of diet food, as Anjali gives bitter gourd for lunch to Taarak Mehta. He was earlier caught eating spicy and unhealthy food, due to which she puts him on a diet. But Taarak comes up with a plan to prevent Anjali from putting him on diet. He cooks up a story about being possessed by a karela ghost, and reacts absurdly on mention of karela. Seeing this everyone is baffled and use different ways to making him normal. It will be interesting to see how long will he be able to keep up his act.



Also read- Happy Birthday Munmun Dutta: 5 times the TMKOC actress proved her love for travel