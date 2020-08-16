Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rakesh Bedi roped in to play a pivotal character

Renowned actor Rakesh Bedi, who was last seen as Bhoorey Lal in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is all set to join the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's what he is going to play in Sab TV's popular sitcome TMKOC.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that has kept viewers entertained with its intriguing storyline for over 12 years. After an almost four-month gap, the Sab TV sitcom jumped back to spread its magic and prove itself on the TRP charts post lockdown. Now, amid rumours of Neha Mehta (Anjali) Gurucharan Singh's (Mr. Sodhi) exit, TMKOC is all set to witness a new entry. Rakesh Bedi, who was last seen as Bhoorey Lal (Angoori's father) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

According to reports in the Times of India, sources close to the veteran actor revealed that Rakesh Bedi will essay the character of Tarak Mehta's (played by Sailesh Lodha) boss on the show. Well, finally viewers will be able to know why Tarak is always afraid of his boss! The renowned actor has already begun shooting for his part, and his entry will be shown soon. Rakesh Bedi will be seen in a cameo and will feature in only a few episodes. When TOI reached out to the actor, he confirmed the news and revealed that he has kick-started shooting. August 14 (2020) was his first day on the sets of TMKOC.

Revealing details of his character, Rakesh said that it's an interesting role. He shared that he was narrated the role 12 years ago when TMKOC premiered. He said that he is playing Tarak Mehta's boss, and character is a part of the actual story also in the book. Initially, things did not materalise as the story was more about Jethalal. Now, when the shootings resumed post lockdown, he was approached again.

He further added that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will undergo certain changes and his character will be. 'My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored,' Rakesh Bedi reiterated. The actor has been a part of several iconic TV shows including Shrimaan Shrimati, Yeh Joh Hai Zindagi, Zaban Sambhaal Ke, and more. Recently, Ishqbaaaz fame Navina Bole was also introduced as a psychiatrist on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

