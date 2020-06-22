Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhavya Gandhi or Raj Anadkat; Which actor suits better as Tapu? COMMENT

Tapu is one of the most loved characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the almost 12 years long run of the show, two actors have played the role, Bhavya Gandhi or Raj Andkat. Which actor do you think fits best for the role of Tapu in TMKOC, Bhavya or Raj? Comment down below.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and longest-running shows in the Indian Television. The Sab TV sitcom is about to complete 12 successful years of running, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what new the show brings to them. All the characters are equally adored by the viewers, but discussions about TMKOC are incomplete without mentioning Tapu. The show introduced us to a mischievous bunch of kids, led by their leader Tapu. Tapu is Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben's (Disha Vakani) son on the show. He is shown as a naughty kid, who likes to play cricket all day long, is naughty, likes to decorate the Gokuldham society on occasions, and likes to trouble Mr. Bhide with his mischiefs.

During this 12 year journey of TMKOC, the character of Tapu has been played by two actors, namely Bhavya Gandhi or Raj Andakat. When the show started back in 2008, we saw little Bhavya take on the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, and win hearts with his innocence and masti. Bhavya as Tapu made a special place in the hearts of the viewers, and everyone started connecting with him. He became one of the most-loved actors of the TMKOC and his acting chops were applauded by many. However, after playing the character of Tapu for almost eight years, Bhavy quit the show, and bid adieu to his fans as Tapu. Yes, in 2017, Bhavya decided to move on bid goodbye to the show, as he felt there was a stagnancy in his character. The young actor wanted to do something different and explore the world of acting.

So, to fill in Bhavya's shoes, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya as Tapu in March 2017. While initially, the viewers were apprehensive if Raj would be able to justify Tapu's character as good as Bhavya, but the young and charming actor did and how. It has been two years since Raj is playing the role of Tapu, and many have lauded him for his charming personality and his acting prowess. Raj gave Tapu his own touch and many people are praising him for playing Tapu so well.

While, there's no comparison, as each actor has its own magic onscreen, but as loyal viewers of TMKOC, many have their own preferences. So we ask, Which actor suits better as Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi or Raj Anadkat? Who do you think fits in the role of Tapu better, Bhavya or Raj? Let us know in the comment section below.

