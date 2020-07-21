Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide shares an OLD pic with Jethalal, Babita & Bapuji ahead of new episodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar shared a beautiful throwback selfie with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Amit Bhatt (Baapuji) and Munmun Dutta (Babita) from the Gokuldham society and it cannot be missed. Take a look.

Just a day more, and one of the most loved shows on Indian Television, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to spread smiles again from tomorrow. The fresh episodes of the sitcom will begin airing from July 22 (2020) after almost a four-month break and fans cannot contain their excitement. Not only fans, but it looks like the actors of the show are also elated to be back on screen and give viewers an ideal dose of entertainment.

Recently, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide shared a beautiful throwback with some Gokuldham members and it is sheer love. Yes, the man who plays the strict teacher and ekamev secretary of Gokuldham, posted an old picture with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt) and Babita (Munmun Dutta). While Bapuji takes the selfie, Babita ji is seen photobombing the trio. The expressions on Jethalal's face and Bhide's smile are too cute to miss.

The happiness is evident on everyone's faces, and with the atmosphere on the sets, it looks like this happy-happy selfie was taken during a celebration on the show. This beautiful throwback moment was shared by Mandar yesterday (July 20) night, and it seems like he is beaming with joy as new episodes of TMKOC will go on air in some hours. Also, this old picture will certainly make every TMKOC fan curious to watch Gokuldham family's bond and masti onscreen again.

Take a look at the throwback selfie here:

Meanwhile, the TMKOC team has started shooting with a 'bang' and have been taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and their team safe from COVID-19. They are strictly adhering to guidelines given by the officials to keep Coronavirus at bay. What are your thoughts about this fun-filled selfie? Are you thrilled to watch fresh episodes of TMKOC from tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

