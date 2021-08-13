Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Cast members pay special tribute to COVID 19 warriors on Independence Day

The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for doing something different and special every year on the Independence Day. Gokuldham vasis come together for the celebrations of all the events and festivals. For the 75th Independence Day, the cast members gave shoutout to the frontline workers.

Balvinder Singh Suri, who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi in the show, said, “This year, as we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let’s pay our respect to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to build this independent country. Also, we thank the Jawans who patrol our borders day and night for our safety, peace, and prosperity. We also thank COVID19 frontline workers who like true warriors have relentlessly served the nation during the pandemic crisis. Also, I would like to take this opportunity to wish our athletes for their stupendous performances in the recent Tokyo Olympics."

The Tapu Sena is very popular in the show, for entertaining the audience with their fun and naughty activities. The actor Samay Shah who plays the role of Gogi in the show gave a special tribute on behalf of the cast. He said, “’Tapu sena wishes everyone a 'Happy Independence Day!' This day marked the dawn of a new beginning for India back in 1947. Every year when we hoist the flag on this occasion, it fills us with lots of pride and happiness. It is a sentiment that cannot be expressed enough in words. A fight led by the brave-hearted freedom fighters is an inspiration to all of us. Tapu sena is grateful to our freedom fighters and through Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we at Gokuldhaam Society aspire to spread love, positivity, and happiness always. We also want to congratulate all the Indian athletes who represented India in the Olympics and for bringing home the medals.”

Also read-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 13 Years; Dilip Joshi thanks audiences for their love