Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to clock 3k episodes; Fans plead Asit Modi to get Daya aka Disha Vakani back

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to achieve a huge feat as the show will complete 3000 episodes soon. While fans are elated about the show's success, they are requesting producer Asit Kumarr to bring back Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that almost everyone is familiar with. Whether you watch the show or not, we bet you're aware of some of its characters, story or memes. TMKOC is not only one of the most-watched shows, but also one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The comedy-drama was introduced back in 2008, and it has been over 12 years since it is spreading happiness all over.

In a few days, the much-loved comedy show is all set to achieve a huge feat. Wondering what it is? Well, it is going to complete 3000 episodes on TV. Yes, TMKOC is all set to achieve a huge milestone and complete 3k successful episodes. The TMKOC team and makers are dancing in merriment upon this huge achievement. Yesterday, the show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi, took to his social media handle to share this 'happy news' with fans, and also expressed his gratitude towards them for their consistent support.

Asit Modi tweeted, 'Dear and respected all our lovely family of viewers, we are completing 3000 episodes on 24 September 2020.' Yes, just three days left for TMKOC to set a mark again. Within moments of Asit ji's announcement, fans started showering him and the team with love, best wishes, and blessings.

While many were elated about the news, and also got nostalgic about the journey, there was a major request from several of them. Many ardent TMKOC followers requested Asit ji to bring back Dayaben aka Disha Vakani on the show to make this happy moment more memorable. They expressed how they have been missing Daya's presence on the show for quite some time, and celebrating 3k episodes with her would only add charm to the huge feat.

Take a look at Asit Modi's tweet and fans requests here:

Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

Aapko Aur Aapke @TMKOC_NTF Team Ko 3000 Episode Ke Liye Bahut Bahut shubhkamna Avam Hardik Badhai Sir.

Congratulations @AsitKumarrModi Sir.

Sir, Aapse Ek Request Hai, Sir Plz. Jaise Bhi Ho Daya Bhabhi Aur Old Sodhi Paji Ko @TMKOC_NTF Me Laaiye.

Pranam — Alok kumar jha (@alokkum60095391) September 21, 2020

Congratulations but ab to daya bhabhi ko le aaaaoooo — Mansayyy (@MansiAg57342230) September 21, 2020

Bhai popat ki shadi karwa do ab????

Seriel bor kar raha hain ab!!!

Daya ben ko bhi laoooo — Sourabh Jain (@casourabh2706) September 21, 2020

Congratulations

But nowadays peoples are not watching your serial because of some Changes and favourite character Disha Vakani ( Daya ) is not on serial. And you changes Sodhi and Sonu — It's Ajay (@adwivedi88) September 21, 2020

Congratulations seeing it from very first episode

Missing Daya #TMKUC — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) September 21, 2020

Congratulations Asit modi sir....Vaisa Daya Bhabhi kab Vaps ayegi ? — Suhel10 (@Suhel103) September 21, 2020

To note Disha aka Daya has been on maternity leave since September 2017. While she did a cameo appearance in 2019, there have been no signs of her full-fledged return to TMKOC. She plays the role of Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) wife and Tapu's (Raj Anadkat) mother in TMKOC. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

