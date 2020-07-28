  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 12 years: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others express their happiness

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 12 years of successful running, the show's actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Samay Shah among others took to their social media handle to express their gratitude towards fans. Read on.
7386 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 12 years: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others express their happinessTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 12 years: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others express their happiness
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is beaming with happiness today and they have all the reasons to be. The popular sitcom has achieved another milestone as it has completed 12 years on TV. Yes, TMKOC is clocked 12 years and is celebrating its birthday. The show began in 2008, has today become one of the longest-running and much-loved shows on Indian Television. On this special occasion, actors from TMKOC took to their social media handle to express their joy in unlocking this huge feat. 

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, who recently joined Instagram, posted a video expressing his gratitude towards all loyal viewers of the show, who have given so much love to them all these years. He wished TMKOC a 'happy birthday' with a cute message. Munmun Dutta who plays Babita in TMKOC thanked almighty, the audience, and the entire team for this incredible journey of 12 years. Samay Shah aka Gogi took to his Twitter handle to post a heartfelt message and thank everyone for making this possible. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal joins Instagram; Here's his FIRST 'special' post

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Kaur Sodhi, shared some beautiful throwback moments with the TMKOC team as she penned down a heartfelt note for gratitude. Ambika Ranjankar aka Mrs. Komal Hathi also wrote a sweet message thanking everyone from the team and the audience. 

Take a look at TMKOC team's message as the show clocks 12 years: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday TMKOC..

A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi) on

Meanwhile, the show started airing fresh episodes from July 22 (2020) after almost a four-month-long break due to COVID-19. The comeback episodes received a mixed response from the viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's female stars posed for cute PIC with Disha Vakani during her pregnancy

Credits :Instagram / Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement